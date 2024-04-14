Couple Transforms Abandoned Schoolhouse into Dream Home

It takes a particular person to see a hundred-year-old schoolhouse and see the potential for their dream home .
After the couple returned to Ballyoughter from Robin’s native Toronto with their two children, they went sale agreed on the Victorian schoolhouse, excited to begin the restoration project. After officially securing the keys, they began their journey to turn the small and sturdy building into a modern three-bedroom home.
The ups and downs of the restoration journey will be documented in the upcoming episode of the RTE series The Great House Revival, presented by Hugh Wallace.
