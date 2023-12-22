Couple's life plans shattered by rare cancers

This time last year Matt and Laura Lambert, from Derby, were looking forward to getting married and welcoming their first child in the spring. But in February their world came crashing down when Matt, who had visited hospital several times over the previous two years with “excruciating” abdominal pains, was diagnosed with a rare type of stomach cancer called neuroendocrine tumours.

The couple, who have been together for 15 years and work in software, did not let the bad news ruin their life plans, and eloped to Las Vegas in March. Two months later their daughter, who they do not wish to name, was born, but after giving birth, Laura kept coughing and experiencing temperatures and night sweats. She said doctors initially thought these were postpartum symptoms before a chest X-ray in November revealed Laura, 38, had a 15cm mass in her chest cavity which was stage 3 lymphoma – blood cance





