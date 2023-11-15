Couple Builds Their Dream Home Without a Mortgage

Through hard work and a talent for interior design, Ciara and Seán Owens have created their forever home, nestled in the Fermanagh countryside. Ciara and Seán Owens did something that was both radical and yet traditional when they planned their home almost 10 years ago. They decided to go without a mortgage and build their home in stages, when they could afford it.

Six years after they bought the site, they moved into their home in Co Fermanagh, having secured a small mortgage to finish the inside of the house and build a garage. "Doing a self-build is not for everyone, but it suited us," Ciara says. The secret weapon in their self-build was Seán, a carpenter, and an all-rounder when it comes to building a house. "He's really a man who can do pretty much anything," she says. "He did every single job he possibly could along the way in our build. So obviously that was a massive saving for us." They bought the site near her family home in 2014. Planning permission had already been approved for a four-bedroom house, based on plans drawn up in 200

