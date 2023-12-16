Country Music Star Susan McCann Diagnosed with Bowel Cancer

Susan McCann didn’t really have symptoms apart from being tired when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Her early nights were a give away that there was something wrong with her. She underwent tests after getting carpal tunnel in her wrist and she 'nearly died' when the doctor told her it was cancer. The country music star has surgery to remove the tumour and she kept the bad news under wraps.





RSVPMagazine » / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fr Brian D’Arcy: The beloved chaplain to Ireland's country music familyFr Brian D’Arcy has become a much loved chaplain to the country music family in Ireland due to his love of music, open mindedness, and compassion. He has been a columnist, radio host, and regular contributor on various programs. Despite suggestions to enter the priesthood earlier for a good education, he resisted due to his passion for music and football.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Kelan Browne: From Behind the Camera to the Irish Country Music SceneKelan Browne talks about his journey into the Irish country music scene, his love for American country music, and his decision to pursue music full-time. He also discusses how he got lucky during the pandemic by posting videos online.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

eir's Susan Brady on the Importance of Supporting Women in BusinessSusan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business in eir, discusses the importance of supporting women in business in Ireland and eir's commitment to the Power of Women awards.

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

MayKay: The Powerhouse of the Irish Music SceneA woman known for using her voice to its fullest extent in just about every sense, MayKay—or Mary-Kate Geraghty, if you’re feeling particularly formal—is well regarded as a powerhouse on the Irish music scene. Last summer, Fight Like Apes announced that they were getting the band back together after a seven year hiatus and the crowd, quite literally, went wild.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

John Carney's 'Flora and Son' Uses Music as RedemptionOnce again John Carney uses music as redemption, and though this gossamer romance is lacking in big moments, it does have a sizeable heart, writes Donald Clarke

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Country music's Kelan Browne: Moving in with girlfriend, advice from Robert Mizzell and leaving Glor TíreKelan Browne talks about his involvement with music, living with Alan Carr, and forming his own band.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »