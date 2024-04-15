Countdown's Rachel Riley apologises for controversial tweet about Sydney mall stabbings

Countdown 's Rachel Riley has apologised following a controversial tweet about the Sydney mall stabbings, leading to calls for Channel 4 to dismiss her. The Countdown star was accused of promoting Islamophobia when she incorrectly suggested that the terrifying attack was a Palestinian uprising.

Despite referencing the original tweet - which claimed the shopping mall assault was due to a "globalised Infitada" - in her apology, it appears the post is no longer accessible. In an extensive statement, she expressed regret if her comment had been "misunderstood"."Just to clarify, my intention with this tweet was not to say this attack was caused by any ideation or to link it to Islamic extremism," she penned.

Rachel frequently speaks out about antisemitism and was appointed a MBE in the 2023 New Year Honours for services to Holocaust education. It was a bloodbath at Sydney's Westfield Bondi Junction centre, where an attacker stabbed to death six individuals and injured several more approximately at 3.30pm.

