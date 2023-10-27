On The Money: From Help to Buy to a Local Authority Home Loan we look at assistance for first-time buyers or those making a fresh startBuBuying a first home is a daunting financial challenge but there are several State support schemes that might help. Photograph: iStock. It’s the biggest financial challenge most of us will ever face and a market from which a growing number of people feel locked out.

It allows a buyer or buyers to claim back up to 10 per cent of the value of the property or €30,000 – whichever is the lower figure – from tax that they have paid over the previous four years. The income limits are more generous than you might expect – up to €70,000 gross income for a single person, or €85,000 for joint applicants.

The upper limit on the price of the property depends on where you are in the State. It can be as high as €360,000 in Dublin, Meath and Wicklow. This dips to €330,000 in Cork, Galway, Meath and Louth; €300,000 in a number of other counties including Limerick and Waterford; and €275,000 in the remaining 13 counties. headtopics.com

A variant of the scheme – called the Tenant Home Purchase Scheme – applies for tenants looking to purchase the property they are currently renting where the landlord is selling. The one big difference here is that it allows you purchase a second-hand property.

In relation to your contribution, you will be expected to have a 10 per cent deposit and to have borrowed up to your limit with one of If you want, and finances down the line allow, you can buy back the State’s equity in your home in tranches of not less than 5 per cent a time. So you could spread a repurchase over six separate transactions or you could do it all at once. You can make no more than two buy-backs in any one year. headtopics.com

In the meantime, for as long as the State is still joint owner, you might be paying what they call a “service charge”.

