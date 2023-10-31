Cost of living benefits to be paid and bills that are going up in November

There are also two electricity decreases that people should see in their bills, with one price hike also confirmed.Here is everything you need to know about: Cost of living bonuses There are a series of cost of living cash boosts expected to be paid next month:It will see a hike from €8.99 to €10.99 in November for new customers. For existing customers, the new price will go into effect from 6 December.

The last time Disney+ increased their prices was in 2021, when the cost went up by €2, from €6.99 to €8.99.SSE Airtricity has confirmed that they are reducing their electricity unit rates for its household customers by 12% from 1 November.The supplier’s gas customers will have their standard unit rates reduced by 10%, however, SSE Airtricity stated that there will be no reduction in its standing charge.

It is expected that their dual-fuel customers will save around €384.55 annually, with all domestic gas and electricity customers in the Republic of Ireland automatically getting the reduced rate later this year.Electric Ireland has announced that it is cutting its prices for the first time in over three and a half years.

It will impact over 1.1 million of their electricity customers and 170,000 of their gas customers in Ireland.Their standard charges will decrease by 12% at the same time. The changes on the standard unit rates and standing charges will result in savings of around €212 a year on electricity bills and €216 on gas.

