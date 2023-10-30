Corrie actor Michael Le Vell has been declared bankrupt

Michael was cleared of all 19 charges against him by a jury at Manchester Crown Court in September of that year but had to cover his own costs as in the UK those who can afford to pay their fees cannot claim back the cost from the state.

He was threatened with legal action last year by Revenue and Customs and was declared bankrupt earlier this year, the publication claims. Michael, whose real name is Michael Robert Turner, has appeared on Corrie as mechanic Kevin Webster since 1983, when he was just 18.It’s reported that he was offered £250,000 to renew his contract with the soap last year.Gardasil‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison

Corrie’s David to face fresh heartbreak after Shona wakes from her comaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Corrie Claims Best Soap At TV Choice AwardsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Corrie’s Robert Preston Is Going To Cause A LOT Of TroubleThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Fears for Corrie’s Sinead Tinker as latest cancer treatment could bring more heartacheShe's desperately been trying to save her unborn baby's life. Read more ⮕

The dark Corrie storyline that Sue Nicholls refused to film as AudreyCoronation Street star Sue Nicholls has revealed that she refused to let her character be portrayed as a lonely alcoholic on the soap. Read more ⮕

– Eve, Shakira And Michael Schumacher Are Making The Headlines TodayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕