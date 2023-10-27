Coronation Street’s Mikey North teases massive trouble ahead for Gary Windass

Gary promises his girlfriend that he won’t lie to her anymore, after he comes clean about his recent loan shark troubles.

However, things kick off when Sarah finds out that Rick Neelan was the same man who was in her house a few days before – and she’s sickened as she realises how close he was to her son. And Mikey admitted that the reveal is like “the final lie in the coffin” for Gary and Sarah’s relationship, leaving Sarah to tell him it’s over between them.

“This is the worst I’ve seen her react to anything that Gary has done, even when she found out that he’d got Nicola pregnant. She loses the plot, she’s throwing stuff at him and screaming at him. Tina threw a bag of stuff at me so hard, she nearly took my head off, so she was definitely in the moment! headtopics.com

“She’s given him so many chances, I’ve thought every time that this will be his last one. He’s done so much wrong and he’s lied a hell of a lot, but never with malice intended. There’s always been mitigating circumstances, but this may be too far.”He continued:

“I suppose there’s nowhere to go but up. Having said that, I’ve read the storylines and if he thinks he’s at rock bottom now, things are about to get a whole lot worse for him!” Mikey also spoke about playing “a bit of a loose cannon” after Gary’s recent troubles, and the moment he reckons Gary “went off the rails a bit again.”“It’s good to touch back on the Gary we saw when I first started. He’s a bit more devious and a bit darker, which is always great to play. There are people shouting stuff on the streets again. It’s quite interesting, it’s like turning the clock back 10 years. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Coronation Street shares sweet tribute to Kym Marsh as Michelle Connor’s exit airsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Coronation Street viewers notice huge error as baby Susie suffers fallEva Price took her eyes off the newborn for just a second and the little girl managed to roll off the sofa. Read more ⮕

Former Britain's Got Talent child star lands Coronation Street roleJack Carroll will play Bobby, the son of Carla Barlow’s killer brother Rob Donovan, in Coronation Street. Ahead of filming next week, he said he is 'delighted and honoured' Read more ⮕

Richard Madeley blasted for 'tactless chat' with Coronation Street starGMB viewers were furious at Richard Madeley for having 'zero tact' when talking to someone with Motor Neurone Disease Read more ⮕

Protestors in Turkey take to the streets following the murder of transactivist Hande KaderThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ukraine war: anger at ‘confirmed’ supply of North Korean weapons to PutinUS, South Korea and Tokyo condemn what they say are multiple confirmed shipments of North Korean arms Read more ⮕