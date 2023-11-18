Corofin's Victory Over Moycullen in Galway Final

The much-reviled Mayo final was in contrast to the entertaining Galway equivalent in which outgoing champions Moycullen were defeated by a Corofin team with seven of the previous 10 titles and a handful of All-Irelands for good measure. Once more, the Galway club is on the move, getting good performances out of their headliners, such as Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh and Kieran Molloy but also from their supporting cast.

Dylan Wall was excellent and the younger generation was well represented by Tony Gill, Patrick Egan and Brian Cogger. They also had some quality off the bench with Micheál Lundy and Martin Farragher. All told it’s a well-put-together and integrated unit – the younger talent being seamlessly introduce





🏆91. IrishTimesSport » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_İE: Corofin withstand late rally to dethrone Moycullen and capture 22nd Galway titleJust two points separated the sides at the final whistle.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

THE42_İE: Corofin return to Galway football final, Clonmel crowned Tipperary championsNewcastle West booked their place in the Limerick football final today.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

THE42_İE: 'I’m so grateful to everyone' - Sice pays tribute to Corofin for support following wife's deathSice was the top-scorer for Corofin as he captured his 13th Galway SFC medal.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Gary Sice steers Corofin to Galway title after year of personal hardshipDefending champions Maigh Cuilinn beaten by two points in Pearse Stadium

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

THE42_İE: 'They're fantastic trainers' - Moycullen's brothers powering back-to-back Galway title bidSeán, Eoghan and Paul Kelly are key players on the Mocyullen team aiming for more glory.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

THE42_İE: Conneely keeps Moycullen's Galway title defence on trackWithout a Galway senior title before 2020, Moycullen are now one game from winning three in four years.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »