Cornell student charged over anti-Semitic threats

The US government and advocacy groups have reported increased threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out in Gaza. New York governor Kathy Hochul had previously said a “person of interest” was in New York State Police custody for questioning.

The White House on Monday expressed concern over the threats, and Biden administration officials met with American Jewish leaders to discuss ways to stem the rising tide of anti-Semitism at US universities.

“We remain shocked by and condemn these anti-Semitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Mr Malina said in a statement.

