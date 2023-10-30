Cork woman shares “terrifying” stalker ordeal by work colleague

Una Ring went into detail on the show about her “absolutely terrifying” ordeal which involved a work colleague.
She told Claire they met through work and they “were not friends, we were purely work colleagues.” She spoke about a time when Steele asked her to help him organise a conference, “we went into the conference room where we were meant to be setting up the stuff and there was nothing there.”“It was literally just a table. There was no chairs, no white boards and I was like ‘I’m in trouble here’.
Una only contacted him when it was to do with work but last year, he told her, “As I have not heard from you, I am going to call to your house. I told him, ‘Don’t call to my house, don’t contact me again.’ He said fine.” headtopics.com
I heard muffled voices outside and the clank of the crowbar that he threw into the driveway next door – Una Ring Throughout the months Steele turned up at her house, and sent her letters. “It was absolutely terrifying. The fact he mentioned my daughter brought it to a whole other level. I was in a state of panic.”
