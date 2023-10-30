Cork woman shares “terrifying” stalker ordeal by work colleague

Una Ring went into detail on the show about her “absolutely terrifying” ordeal which involved a work colleague.

She told Claire they met through work and they “were not friends, we were purely work colleagues.” She spoke about a time when Steele asked her to help him organise a conference, “we went into the conference room where we were meant to be setting up the stuff and there was nothing there.”“It was literally just a table. There was no chairs, no white boards and I was like ‘I’m in trouble here’.

Una only contacted him when it was to do with work but last year, he told her, “As I have not heard from you, I am going to call to your house. I told him, ‘Don’t call to my house, don’t contact me again.’ He said fine.” headtopics.com

I heard muffled voices outside and the clank of the crowbar that he threw into the driveway next door – Una Ring Throughout the months Steele turned up at her house, and sent her letters. “It was absolutely terrifying. The fact he mentioned my daughter brought it to a whole other level. I was in a state of panic.”

Cork Jazz Festival in pictures: City hosts variety of international and Irish music talentCelebrating its 45th year, artists performed for an estimated 100,000 visitors Read more ⮕

Woman in her 80s killed in road crash in Co CorkA woman in her 80s has died following a road collision in Crookstown, Co Cork yesterday. Read more ⮕

Woman tragically dies after rescuing young boy from sea in CorkA woman has sadly passed away after rescuing a boy from the sea in east Cork. The woman,believed to be the boy's mum, was in her 30s. Read more ⮕

Wet weather to continue next week after flooding in CorkCork City Council’s flood assessment team reviews forecasted super spring tides which are expected to result in ‘significant tidal flooding’ in low-lying areas of Cork city centre Read more ⮕

Spotted In Cork – We Laughed, We Laughed A Lot…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Hurley brothers hit key scores as Castlehaven defeat Nemo to land Cork senior titleTwo points separated the teams in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Read more ⮕