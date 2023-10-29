Cork SFC final: Hurley brothers star as Castlehaven beat Nemo Rangers

The excitement came late and fast and out of the blue. After nearly an hour of a red-faced, white-knuckled, arm-wrestle Castlehaven made a blistering surge. The Hurley brothers, Michael and Brian, brought Castlehaven level twice in the closing minutes of normal time, and with the clock having ticked into the red, the same pair kicked the points that changed everything.

It was a triumph for the Hurley brothers, who kicked 10 points between them, five each. Three of Brian’s came from frees, including a clutch kick at the beginning of stoppage time to put Castlehaven ahead for the first time since just before the break.Tipperary SHC final replay: Kiladangan hold their nerve in tense finish against Thurles SarsfieldsHaving won the free himself he gave his hamstring a quick stretch, and on a still, breathless day he threw up a blade of grass, just in case.

Released from the Cork panel at the end of the 2021 season, Michael is a couple of years younger than Brian and has often been in his brother’s shadow. On this occasion he was the outstanding player on the field. When Castlehaven last won the title in 2013 he was a teenage rookie, with no idea of the anguish that lay ahead. headtopics.com

“What kept us going? I can’t describe it. Castlehaven is a special, special place. Everyone kind of says it but it’s very hard to explain it to people who aren’t from there. It really is a special place. People don’t really know much else, to be honest. That’s what keep us going. It’s like we don’t know anything else really. If you don’t play football you’re nearly seen as an odd one out. That’s kind of what keeps us going.

Castlehaven enjoyed more possession, but Nemo’s counter-attacks were dynamic. Either way, the shooting was sketchy and by half-time they had shared more wides (nine) than points (eight). Over the course of the second half Castlehaven came up with five equalisers, but they never trailed by more than a point, and in a game of such suffocating closeness that was critical. Including stoppage time, Castlehaven outscored Nemo 0-3 to 0-1 in the closing seven minutes which in the context of this game was tantamount to running amok. headtopics.com

