Cork legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy singles out his three career highlights

Barry-Murphy was speaking with Tanaiste Micheal Martin on the Fianna Fail leader’s podcast, ‘In Conversation’, along with another Cork dual star Rena Buckley, and referenced his first All-Ireland 50 years ago, won with the county footballers, before recalling the 1986 hurling win after which he retired and then the 1999 success, when he masterminded a first title in nine years.
“At 19, you don’t care, you thought you’d be in Croke Park every year anyway if you’re cocky enough like I was at the time,” he said. “We managed to win the All-Ireland. It was an incredible occasion in Cork at the time.
“I got a couple of goals in the final which of course always makes it more special and that was one fantastic memory and to this day, it’s a very unique team for me and the lads are great friends.” He won the remainder of his five All-Irelands with the Cork hurlers, with the last one also coming against Galway in 1986.
“I felt I was coming to the end of my career. Small bit of pace going, I felt. We were playing Galway in the final and I remember I was in the hotel with Johnny Crowley on the morning of the match and I said, ‘Johnny, please God we’ll get out of this one, I’m gone’. He said, ‘You’re joking?’ I said, ‘I’m dead serious, so this is it, we have to win today’.”
Cork won another All-Ireland in 1990 but struggled for much of the rest of the decade before Barry-Murphy led them out of the wilderness in 1999, as they beat a fancied Kilkenny side in his fourth season at the helm having only had a single Championship victory to his name prior to that.
