Cork Jazz festival revellers warned of potential flooding on Sunday evening

Members of the public who are attending the Guinness Jazz Festival in Cork have been asked to be mindful of their safety and the welfare of others during a flood period expected on Sunday evening.

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment team met on Sunday to review the forecasted super spring tides which will result in “significant tidal flooding” in low-lying areas of Cork City Centre at high tide this evening.

They have asked locals to plan journeys and give extra time to complete them as several road closures and lane restrictions will be necessary. “Diversions will be put in place to ensure traffic can still circulate safely. Any restrictions will be eased as appropriate and as quickly as possible to minimise disruptions. Road users are asked to plan their journeys and to travel with caution and follow diversional signage, it is put in place for your safety. headtopics.com

Like last night (Saturday) this tidal flooding event will last approximately two hours, commencing at around 5pm with the flood waters receding two hours later. The City Council advises motorists against parking on low-lying quays during the period between 5pm and 7pm (peak tide time) as these areas will flood.”

Wandesford Quay and Sherman Crawford Street will again be closed from 5pm on Sunday and will reopen when the tidal flooding subsides. Impacted streets will include among others South Terrace, Sawmill Street, Rutland Street, South Mall, Oliver Plunkett Street and its side streets, Phoenix Street, Crane Lane, Winthrop Street, Morrisons’ Island, Wandesford Quay, Lavitt’s Quay and Crosses’ Green. headtopics.com

Cork County Council will be posting regular updates to their Twitter (@corkcitycouncil) account as well as the City Council’s website (State exams body defends low proportion of top grades at Junior Cycle'Seismic omission' saw HSE worker engaged in 'quiet quitting' remain on full pay for over two years, WRC finds

Cork Jazz Festival: ‘I travelled 18 hours just for the jazz’The 45th Guinness Cork Jazz Festival takes place this weekend, with people travelling from all over the world to catch some tunes Read more ⮕

Tánaiste praises Guinness Cork Jazz Festival founders as 45th edition of event gets under wayFestival to draw some 100,000 visitors to city who are expected to contribute more than €45m to local economy Read more ⮕

Cork Jazz Festival with 'TBL8 Brass' & 'The Underscore Orkestra'Anton and the team were broadcasting out of the Republic of Work studio to make the most of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival and so they took the opportunity ... Read more ⮕

45 years of the Guinness Cork Jazz FestivalCork is celebrating its 45th Jazz Festival this weekend, with this year's installment promising to be bigger and better than ever.Newstalk reporter, Sarah Ma... Read more ⮕

Major line up as Cork Jazz Festival takes placeThe biggest line up of music and other entertainment yet staged in Cork over the October bank holiday weekend is well under way courtesy of this year's Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Read more ⮕

The best little beach hotel in West Cork (and it’s dog-friendly)The website for Irish women Read more ⮕