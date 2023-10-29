Cork Jazz Festival in pictures: City hosts variety of international and Irish music talent

Macy Gray surprises fans with an electrifying intimate pop-up performance at Coughlans to kick of Morcheeba wowed audiences at Cork Opera House during the Cork Jazz Festival. Photograph: Darragh Kane
Lamarotte take to the streets of Cork city during The Big Fringe at the festival. Photograph: Darragh KaneTánaiste Micheál Martin and Colin Kenny of Diageo Ireland with members of the New York Brass Band at the opening night of Cork Jazz Festival at the Metropole Hotel. Photograph: Darragh Kane
Brandee Younger infuses classical, jazz, soul and funk influencers to the harp tradition at Triskel. Photograph: Darragh KaneThe Pharcyde x Souls of Mischief, a double bill of hip-hop legends, electrify at Cork Opera House. Photograph: Darragh KaneSultan Stevenson Trio with special guest Denys Baptiste performing in the Triskel Arts Centre. Photograph: Darragh Kane
The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble lit up the Cork Opera House with their dynamic fusion of brass, hip-hop and soul. Photograph: Darragh Kane
Major line up as Cork Jazz Festival takes placeThe biggest line up of music and other entertainment yet staged in Cork over the October bank holiday weekend is well under way courtesy of this year's Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Read more ⮕