Cork baby is completely amazed after seeing sunshine for the first time

If ever we needed substantial proof that we don’t get enough sun in Ireland, then this video is surely it.

15-month-old Sam from Cork had his first taste of vibrant sunlight through the window of his house recently, and it’s fair to see the wee fella was amazed by what he was seeing. His mother Natalie took this video yesterday as the little fella couldn’t understand what on earth was happening to his hand when he put it into the sun.

