Corbett trial hears children recount domestic violence

That evidence has now been presented to the court hearing Lexington which is considering submissions in advance of sentencing Tom and Molly Martens. When asked about her parents fighting Sarah said:"my dad was always the one who started it. Say if the lights were on in the bathroom, he would get really angry with Mom". She said he got angry"every day, or most likely twice a day".

Earlier the court had heard that Molly Martens Corbett had a clump of veins in her left foot that put pressure on a nerve. She said she also saw her father pull Molly’s hair. And she said she saw Jason hit Molly once and pointed to her face. She added"he called her a bad name".

The time had stuck in his mind. He said he felt angry and upset. He said he was told that his father had"gotten so angry that Grandpa (Tom Martens) had hit him with a bat, and Mom (Molly Martens Corbett) hit him with a brick". Asked how he knew Molly had hit Jason with a brick he said:"she told me".

He said he started to notice the fights in the house when he was about five or six, and they had gotten worse over the years. He said his father had been getting a lot angrier in recent months.Both children said they had set up a codeword system with their grandmother, Sharon Martens, with Jack to use the codeword"galaxy" and Sarah to say"peacock".

Earlier, prosecutors played the entire video recording of Molly Martens Corbett’s interview with police just hours after her husband had been killed on 2 August 2015.

