A"cooling pledge" to be unveiled at next month's COP28 climate summit will commit countries to slash cooling-related emissions 68% by 2050, according to a draft text seen by AFP.

Cooling methods currently account for over 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations. These are short-lived but powerful pollutants that can have exponentially greater global warming effects than carbon dioxide.

"Without policy intervention, direct and indirect emissions from air conditioning and refrigeration are projected to rise 90% above 2017 levels by the year 2050," a UN report warned in 2020. It acknowledges the rising numbers of heat-related deaths globally, and that nearly three billion people currently have inefficient cooling options. headtopics.com

"Coordinated international action on sustainable cooling" can save the emission of 78 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent - a measure of greenhouse house emissions - by 2050, the pledge said.

