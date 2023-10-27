Cook with Avonmore: Tomato & Basil Soup

Warming and comforting, and super-easy to make – have a go at this Cook with Avonmore recipe for Tomato & Basil Soup.Melt the butter in a large heavy saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and stir for 4 minutes over a medium heat without adding colour.

Stir in the tomato puree & the tomato quarters. Add the sugar & stock, cover with a lid, increase the heat and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and puree the soup with a stick blender or alternatively in a food processor until it is completely smooth. Pass the soup through a sieve.and reheat. Season the soup to taste with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Ladle into warm serving bowls and sprinkle with the freshly chopped basil.

