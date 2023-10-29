Cook with Avonmore: Raspberry Swiss Roll

If you fancy indulging your sweet tooth tonight why not have a go at this yummy Tried & Tested - Cook with Avonmore recipe for Raspberry Swiss Roll.Preheat the oven to 190′C/375′C/Gas 5. Line a baking tin with non-stick parchment and oil lightly.

Break the eggs into a mixing bowl and add the sugar. Whisk with electric beaters until thick and foamy and the beaters, when lifted, leaves a trail that briefly holds it shape. Sift in the flour and using a normal spoon fold in the eggs, along with 2 tbsp of water and the vanilla extract. Pour into the prepared tin. Spread it right to the edges.

Take out when springy to touch and pale gold. Turn out onto clean parchment and spread on the raspberry & cream. Roll up. Decorate with raspberries, and sprinkle on icing sugar. headtopics.com

