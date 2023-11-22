Controversy over renaming of "Bloody Sunday Bridge" in Dublin

Michael Nelson nephew of Joseph Traynor (19) who died on Bloody Sunday with (right) Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste during the official naming of"Bloody Sunday Bridge" over the Royal Canal at Russell Street, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” The question posed in Juliet’s famous soliloquy comes to mind in the context of current controversies about re-naming places and institutions.

“Bloody Sunday Bridge” raises the very reasonable question as to whether the name of an ancient geographical area of north Dublin should wither a little so that the, should be memorialised tangibly by renaming a relatively insignificant bridge over the Royal Canal and railway tracks at Russell Street. When the council consulted local opinion on the renaming proposal, a majority of locals expressing a view (53 per cent) were opposed to the idea. But the council, by a majority, went ahead with the proposa





Soldier F hearing told 101 ‘relevant’ Bloody Sunday statements in possession of Irish GovernmentLawyer also tells court British Cabinet Office has hard drive containing ‘hundreds of thousands’ of potentially relevant files

Busy Dublin city centre bridge shut following 'serious' crashGardaí and emergency services were rushed to the collision at Dolphin's Barn Bridge

Cyclist dies after collision with truck on Dolphin's Barn Bridge in DublinThe cyclist was taken to St James's Hospital with serious injuries before being pronounced deceased

Dublin Airport passenger cap needed to 'allow North Dublin people to sleep'The current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport is needed to “allow the people of North Dublin to sleep at night”, an MEP has said.

Gardaí appeal to public for help in search for missing 14-year-oldCorey Haverty Dunne has been missing from Dublin since Sunday

Dublin rents show signs of stabilisation, but costs remain highThe near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%. While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high.

