Controversial Testimony Sheds New Light on Murder Case

First, Molly Martens and her father, Thomas, made the children orphans by bludgeoning their last surviving parent to death with a paving brick and a baseball bat. Then they coldly assassinated his reputation. Photograph: Donnie Roberts/Lexington Dispatch, when doubts about her villainy got a revivifying blast of oxygen.

It was the day Dr Bill Smock, a police surgeon testifying at the behest of her defence lawyers, pronounced that Margaret “Mags” Fitzpatrick, the dead man’s first wife, had probably died of asphyxiation, the common cause of which, he said, was strangulation. Smock’s conjecture made international news.of the young mother’s death in Limerick in 2006 as an asthma attack. The news spouted from radios and televisions wherever you went, whether in your kitchen or the corner shop, in a taxi or the lunchtime sandwich queue. On hearing it, the casual listener might have surmised that maybe the father and daughter who battered Jason Corbett to death in his North Carolina home were telling the truth after all when they claimed they had killed him in self-defence in August 201





