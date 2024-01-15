Contestants Impress Judges on Dancing with the Stars

With two pro-dancers falling ill, can the affected contestants still impress the judges? Former Miss World Rosanna Davidson showcases her salsa skills with partner Stephen Vincent, receiving positive feedback. Influencer Miriam Mullins impresses with her dance to 'Calm Down' by Rema ft. Selena Gomez. Shane Quigley Murphy delivers a stunning Waltz performance with partner Laura to Michael Buble's 'At This Moment'.





Dancing With The Stars Returns with a Burst of SequinsThe RTE One show welcomed 11 celebrities to the dance floor as the show kicked off the new year. Former contestants were spotted in the crowds as the class of 2024 got off to a showstopping start with their pink-filled opening number.

Karen Byrne's Special Moment on Dancing with the StarsKaren Byrne describes seeing her partner Jason Smyth's face after their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars as the most special thing she experienced on the show. They are now planning a routine to portray his vision impairment.

Another bad break for Harry Byrne as injury denies chance to impress for LeinsterToulon v Munster preview: Peter O’Mahony returns from injury while Joey Carbery is named on the bench. His misfortune gives Ciarán Frawley additional game time in the 10 jersey.

Late Late Show Christmas Special Features Maura Higgins and MorePatrick Kielty hosted another instalment of the Late Late Show on Friday night as a raucous line-up of well-known guests made for plenty of laughter and song on this Christmas special. This week's show featured former Love Island contestant and 'pride of Longford' Maura Higgins, comedians Pat Shortt and Deirdre O'Kane, Dancing with the Stars host Jennifer Zamparelli, and Irish comedian and musician Michael Fry. Maura Higgins' appearance on the show created a buzz as she was linked with stuntman Bobby Holland-Hanton during her trip to Ireland.

Katja Mia Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her First Solo Presenting GigDancing With The Stars star and TV presenter Katja Mia shares a behind-the-scenes look at her first ever solo presenting gig for her new series 'Uprising'. Katja recently joined The Six O'Clock Show and her new series is a 4-part music show airing on Virgin Media One.

Actor Shane Quigley Murphy grateful for understanding girlfriendShane Quigley Murphy expresses gratitude for having a girlfriend in the acting industry who understands his busy schedule. He is currently juggling filming for Fair City and rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars. His girlfriend has been his biggest supporter throughout.

