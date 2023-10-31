Consumer lending grows at highest annual rate since financial crash

The annual growth rate in consumer lending has been consistently positive for the last 21 months, the regulator said in a note on Tuesday. Monthly and annual flows in consumer credit in September were driven by loans in the one to five year maturity category.
Household deposits increased by €664 million in September to €153 billion. The increase in August was €489 million. On an annual basis, household deposits recorded a net increase of €5.8 billion. Deposits with agreed maturity accounted for all of the increase in household deposits in the third quarter.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
RTEBUSINESS: Consumer sentiment improves following Budget measuresConsumer sentiment has improved slightly this month, boosted by the measures announced in Budget 2024.
Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕