Consumer lending grows at highest annual rate since financial crash

The annual growth rate in consumer lending has been consistently positive for the last 21 months, the regulator said in a note on Tuesday. Monthly and annual flows in consumer credit in September were driven by loans in the one to five year maturity category.

Household deposits increased by €664 million in September to €153 billion. The increase in August was €489 million. On an annual basis, household deposits recorded a net increase of €5.8 billion. Deposits with agreed maturity accounted for all of the increase in household deposits in the third quarter.

