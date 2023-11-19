Conservative Party's Hopes Rest on David Cameron's Return

Conservative Party hopes bringing back former PM David Cameron will resurrect fortunes but its policy positions are alienating younger voters. After the failed leadership of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak's government seems to have accepted it will lose the next election.





David Cameron's Surprise Return as Foreign SecretaryThe surprise return of David Cameron as foreign secretary reflects the lack of fresh talent available to prime minister Rishi Sunak. Cameron's appointment is likely to lead to more tension within the party. He is best remembered for the Brexit referendum and its consequences. The prime minister hopes that Cameron's return will bring a more pragmatic, centrist politics ahead of the general election.

David Cameron's Surprise Return to UK Politics'Anyone who believes that the moral event horizon has not yet been crossed is mistaken. The world will be reckoning with this horror for centuries. Perhaps for as long as we walk the Earth.' Wrote about the Irish government's approach to Gaza.

Rishi Sunak's Appointment of David Cameron as Foreign Secretary is a Retrograde StepRishi Sunak presents himself as an agent of change, but bringing back the man who triggered Brexit is a hugely retrograde step.

Rishi Sunak takes charge amidst controversy in the Conservative partyRTÉ's London Correspondent John Kilraine looks back at another turbulent week for the Tories which saw British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sack his hard right home secretary Suella Braverman and bring back former prime minister David Cameron to cabinet

