Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper Attend Wellness Event in Dublin

Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper joined a wellness event in Dublin, where they spoke about health and wellness for the New Year. The event took place on Balfe Street and featured other notable names from Ireland's wellness industry.





RSVPMagazine » / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scenes of joy at Dublin Airport as family return for ChristmasConor Pope reports from Dublin Airport where he spoke to some of the thousands of Irish people living abroad, who have come home for Christmas.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Jamie Dornan Returns for Second Series of ThrillerJamie Dornan reprises his role as Elliot in the second series of a hit thriller. Elliot, an amnesiac, wakes up in Australia with no memory of his past. In the new series, he travels to Ireland to uncover his family history. Meanwhile, Maya Stern is shocked when her nannycam captures her supposedly dead husband in the house. A twisty mystery unfolds. Starring Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Emmet J Scanlan, and Joanna Lumley. Also, five leaders make commitments to start a new, healthier chapter in their lives.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish swimmer breaks world record at European Short Course ChampionshipsIrish swimmer Jordan Wiffen breaks the world record in the 800 metres freestyle event at the European Short Course Championships, raising his prospects for the upcoming summer games.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Knights of St Columbanus Serve Christmas Dinner to Homeless and Families in NeedMore than 200 volunteers assist more than 550 guests at 99th meal event run by Knights of St Columbanus at Dublin venue

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year AwardsSome 12 sports and 15 women will be recognised at The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards in The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Friday. This is the annual event that brings together the cream of Irish women’s sport.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Talented Dancer Receives Award for 25 Years of Lord of The DanceThe talented dancer and his wife Niamh O'Brien joined Michael Martin at the Radisson Blu Hotel in County Cork to receive an award marking 25 years of Lord of The Dance. They joined Michael Martin and his wife Mary and a long list of well known faces and representatives from various charities at the 15th Marymount Hospice Ball. The talented dancer was presented with an award celebrating 25 years of Lord of The Dance, while attending the event at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »