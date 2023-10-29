Conor McGregor weighs in on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight result

Conor McGregor gave his opinion following Tyson Fury’s win via split decision against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia last night.

Speaking to TNT Sports, McGregor was impressed by Ngannou's power and said Oleksandr Usyk will be a tough ask if Fury takes him on next.“Fair play to Tyson, he’s a tough man as well, strong chin,” he said.

“Jesus, Ngannou’s a powerful boy as well. Tyson couldn’t hurt him. Tyson could not hurt him. He was just missing with that backhand.“That’s two guys I’m after seeing now. I saw Anthony Joshua in his performance and now I saw Fury. Woah, there’s some great fights in the heavyweight division. headtopics.com

“It’s on fire at the minute. And add Usyk into that, it’s going to be a tough ask for Fury. But, also add Ngannou into that.” McGregor was asked if he thinks we are still going to see Fury take on Oleksandr Usyk by TNT presenter Caroline Pearce.

“Why do you think he’s going to dip out after that? You never know. I wish them all well, fair play to them. It’s a crazy game Caroline, I’m off to the gym,” McGregor added.

