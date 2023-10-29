Conor McGregor squares off with Cristiano Ronaldo at Fury vs Ngannou

Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly faced off against each other in Riyadh last night ahead of Tyson Fury’s fight with Francis Ngannou.

The pair shared a laugh together as a host of stars attended the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ in Saudi Arabia with Fury coming out on top with a split decision.Ronaldo looked on nervously as Ngannou made a fast start to the fight much to the surprise of the spectators at the Kingdom Arena.

McGregor confirmed he is hoping to make a return to the octagon in April after re-entering the testing period with the UFC."I'm happy. I would've loved December, I would've loved it earlier, I would've dialled in earlier, but I want to be honest - not just to myself but to my fans and whatnot."Almost three years now I've been kept from my way of living. So, I'm eager to get back. headtopics.com

Conor McGregor weighs in on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight resultConor McGregor speaks out after Fury win. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight predictions including Conor McGregorFew, if any, fighters or experts are giving Francis Ngannou more than a puncher’s chance of beating Tyson Fury in their crossover fight tonight Read more ⮕

Conor McGregor’s nutritionist reveals what he thinks is the perfect dietConor McGregor's nutritionist George Lockhart is a former US Marine who now produces meal plans for much of the UFC roster Read more ⮕

Conor McGregor 'hopefully' returning to UFC in April as he targets Saudi boutThe Notorious gave fans an update on his health before confirming that an April return is in the works. Read more ⮕

New reports suggest Conor Mc Gregor will not fight at UFC 200The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury escapes major shock with controversial split decision over MMA fighter NgannouNgannou knocked down Fury in the third round, but the heavyweight champion won the fight on two judges’ cards. Read more ⮕