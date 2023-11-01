Conor McGregor says 'mammy is ready' as he details gender of fourth child

"Happy Halloween World! 4 weeks out, we welcome another boy into our family! We are buzzing, Mammy is ready!" The former two-weight champion and his family are spending time in Dubai after McGregor attended last weekend's boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in nearby Saudi Arabia.

Former UFC fighter Ngannou dropped WBC heavyweight champion Fury in the third round and appeared to dominate for much of the 10-round bout despite Fury picking up the victory. The bout was the biggest crossover fight since McGregor's bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and the Dubliner said of the shot which knocked Fury down afterwards: "It was a lovely shot, caught him in the back head.

"But fair play to Tyson as well, he’s a tough man as well. Strong chin. Ngannou’s a powerful boy, Tyson couldn’t hurt him. He was missing with that back hand. Great fight, great to watch.""There’s some great boxing in the heavyweight division, it’s on fire at the minute. Oleksandr Usyk is going to be a tough fight for Fury as well. It’s a crazy game."

When asked about his return to action, McGregor told TNT Sports: "I’m in a great place, my body’s fully healed. Hopefully April, they’re saying April. So I’m happy. "I would have loved December, I would have dialled in here earlier. But I want to be honest, not just with myself but to my fans and what not. April’s a lovely run up for me, I’d be happy with that.

"I’m in a good spot. I’ve been training, I’ve been living also but I’ve been training. Hopefully I can get the run off, get that consistency going. I deserve it. It’s almost three years now that I’ve been kept from my way of living. So I’m eager to get back."

