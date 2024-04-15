Conor McGregor Reacts to Max Holloway's Suggestion of a Potential Bout

Conor McGregor had a simple two-word reaction to Max Holloway 's suggestion that he could be on a collision course for a bout with McGregor.

When asked who was next for Holloway, the 32-year-old wondered aloud whether McGregor would fancy a crack at the title.“We’ve got options, brother,” Holloway said.“I don’t really got history with Islam but me and Dustin have got some history. Five years to the date, ‘Muffin Top Max’ fought Dustin and that didn’t go my way.

McGregor and Holloway have history, with the Irishman winning their 2013 contest by unanimous decision in just his second appearance inside a UFC octagon.

Conor Mcgregor Max Holloway UFC Fight Bout

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conor McGregor surprises junior MMA training session as daughter trainsConor McGregor's daughter went for an MMA session in SBG and Conor McGregor popped in.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

McGregor reacts as Holloway names Irishman as potential challenger for BMF titleHolloway won the symbolic title on Saturday night with a last-gasp KO of Justin Gaethje.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Conor McGregor issues six-word response as Michael Chandler fight made officialConor McGregor will finally make his return in June.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Conor McGregor Slams Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul FightConor McGregor criticizes the upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, stating that it sets a bad example for aspiring boxers.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

UFC: Conor McGregor to return to octagon after three years with fight in JuneIrishman due to headline UFC 303 in Las Vegas on June 29th

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Conor McGregor's next fight has officially been confirmedAfter a long wait, Conor McGregor's next fight has officially been confirmed, and it's looking like a juicy one.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »