Conor McGregor Named on List of Potential Action Movie Stars

Conor McGregor has been named on a list of the 'new generation of ass-kicking movie stars'. The Hollywood Reporter has named McGregor on a list of actors who could star in action movies in the coming years. They say McGregor will make his film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a reimagining of the 80s action classic Road House. McGregor previously opened up about his experience of filming the movie, describing it as tough but enjoyable.

