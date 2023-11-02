Conor McGregor backed for new career after fighting as he's named on list

READ MORE:Conor McGregor says "mammy is ready" as he details gender of his and partner Dee Devlin's fourth child On McGregor, they said: “The former UFC champion, 35, will make his film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Doug Limon’s “reimagining” of 80s action classic Road House,” writes the reporter. “While the film could help kick-start a whole new post-ring career for the Irishman, just like fellow ex-MMA stars Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Randy Couture, the interest in whether McGregor can act or not may well be overshadowed by those wanting to see just how ripped Gyllenhaal has gotten for the role.
“And I was doing my own stunts… But leaving it, doing this show, going to training camp, preparing for fights, shooting content for all these companies, everything seems so much easier.” He told TNT Sports while attending Tyson Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou: "I’m in a great place, my body’s fully healed. Hopefully April, they’re saying April. So I’m happy.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕