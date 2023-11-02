Conor McGregor backed for new career after fighting as he's named on list

READ MORE:Conor McGregor says "mammy is ready" as he details gender of his and partner Dee Devlin's fourth child On McGregor, they said: “The former UFC champion, 35, will make his film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Doug Limon’s “reimagining” of 80s action classic Road House,” writes the reporter. “While the film could help kick-start a whole new post-ring career for the Irishman, just like fellow ex-MMA stars Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Randy Couture, the interest in whether McGregor can act or not may well be overshadowed by those wanting to see just how ripped Gyllenhaal has gotten for the role.

“And I was doing my own stunts… But leaving it, doing this show, going to training camp, preparing for fights, shooting content for all these companies, everything seems so much easier.” He told TNT Sports while attending Tyson Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou: "I’m in a great place, my body’s fully healed. Hopefully April, they’re saying April. So I’m happy.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Conor McGregor enjoys night out and VIP experience from celebrity chef Salt BaeMcGregor was joined by his family in Dubai as he was reunited with celebrity chef 'Salt Bae'.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Conor McGregor says 'mammy is ready' as he details gender of fourth childThe UFC star took to social media to share a number of Halloween snaps with his family

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: Real Weddings: Shauna and Conor’s romantic Dublin wedding dayThough their wedding may have fallen on the wettest July on record, this Dublin couple certainly didn’t let a few raindrops...

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: ‘A badly neglected market’: Dairy-free ice cream aimed at people who suffer from allergiesConor Sweeny is seeking to expand the offering of his brand Dae

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Tyson Fury told to rematch Francis Ngannou in MMA after boxing fightFury won a controversial split decision against former UFC champion Ngannou this past weekend and 'The Gypsy King' has been told to rematch his rival in MMA

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Dave Hannigan: Dana White finds 100 million reasons to ride to the rescue of Bud LightUFC chief Dana White makes Bud Light the official beer of his mixed martials arts empire as beleaguered brewery forks out $100m in a bid to win back alienated conservative customers

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕