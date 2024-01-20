Connacht Secure Statement Win in New Era

A NEW ERA for Connacht was suitably crowned with a statement win against the coach that brought them their only piece of silverware. Connacht remain in European action and will be in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup in April. Pat Lam’s return to what used to be The Sportsground could hardly have gone much worse as his ill-disciplined and sloppy slide was put to the sword by a fired-up Connacht side.





