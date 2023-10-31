Connacht's Jack Carty available for selection against Ulster following injury

Head coach Pete Wilkins confirmed that Carty is available for selection while they are monitoring a knee injury picked up by JJ Hanrahan in the 34-26 win over Glasgow at the weekend. Advertisement “It’s nothing serious but we’ll assess him in the early part of the week but we won’t take any risks,” said Wilkins. “Jack has been cleared to play, his face injury has cleared up really well and is available for selection

Full-back John Porch, out with a groin strain in the past few weeks, has also resumed training and is available for selection but Connacht may again ago with their longest serving player Tiernan O’Halloran at full-back.

Connacht have not lost at the Sportsground since going down 22-20 to Ulster last December, a result which saw Ulster coach Dan McFarland complete the double over a side he played and coached for over a decade and a half, having also won 36-10 in Belfast on the opening day of last season.

