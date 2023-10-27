Connacht's Bundee Aki signs on for two more seasons

Fresh from his outstanding World Cup performances, Bundee Aki has committed to Connacht until the end of next season after signing a new two-year central IRFU contract.

His efforts in the finals followed a rollercoaster year for the westerners that saw the hugely experienced centre lose his place before the Six Nations.Next year will be the Auckland-born back's 10th with the province, having joined in 2014 after two years with the Chiefs, where he won a Super Rugby title. He has made 127 Connacht appearances to date.

He has made 52 Ireland appearances and scored 15 tries, including five in his second World Cup finals over the past two months, and became the fourth Connacht player to play for the British and Irish Lions in 2021. headtopics.com

"Since moving to Galway nine years ago, Ireland has become a home from home and I am incredibly grateful to my coaches, teammates and supporters for making my family and I so welcome here. "I believe that there are more great days to come in the green of Connacht and Ireland and I am hugely excited about what the future holds."

"Bundee is a hugely popular player who has given an enormous amount to both Connacht and Irish rugby over a long period of time and we are all thrilled he has committed to this contract extension." "Bundee has made a huge contribution to Connacht Rugby over the almost 10 years that he has been here," he said. headtopics.com

