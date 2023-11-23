Confusion as episode disappears from ITVX

I'm A Celebrity fans were left confused after an episode reportedly disappeared from ITVX. The explosive episode that saw Jamie Lynn Spears threaten to quit the ITV show as well as camp tensions between Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix appeared to be unavailable for some fans. Those wishing to catch up on Tuesday night's jungle drama struggled to get up to date yesterday morning. Viewers noticed the episode was not available to watch online on the ITV streaming service.

It is said to have been on ITVX earlier in the morning, but mysteriously disappeared around 10am. Taking to social media, one fan asked: "When is the imaceleb episode from Tuesday night going to be available?" Another said: "@imacelebrity why is lasts night episode not available on ITVx?" Luckily for fans, the episode is now back on the ITVX site. The Mirror has contacted ITV for comment. The explosive I'm A Celeb episode came after YouTuber Nella Rose clashed with First Dates star campmate Fred Siriei





Contestant Nella Rose defended after old tweet resurfacesI'm A Celebrity contestant Nella Rose has faced severe backlash after her clash with First Dates star Fred Sirieix. Nella felt "disrespected" and "offended" by comments Fred unwittingly made about her family losses. Viewers were divided by her comments as some rushed to Nella's defence, while others thought she had gone too far.

