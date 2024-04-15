Confiscation Order Quashed in Case of Haulier Convicted of Killing Vietnamese Migrants

A confiscation order involving Co Monaghan land against the haulier convicted of killing 39 Vietnamese migrants has been quashed by the British Court of Appeal.

Hughes had been ordered to pay £182,078 to the families of the deceased migrants out of cash and property seized under the British Proceeds of Crime Act.The Court of Appeal heard that his available assets including money in his bank account and the value of his vehicles amounted to £55,265 The Court of Appeal said Catherine Hughes had sworn an affidavit that her son only had permission to build his house and to reside there. There was no agreement that the land upon which the house was built would belong to him.

Confiscation Order Haulier Vietnamese Migrants British Court Of Appeal Ownership Compensation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rtenews / 🏆 1. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Georgia Harrison arrives at court ahead of Stephen Bear's confiscation hearingDisgraced Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear's confiscation hearing is related to how much he will need to pay Georgia Harrison from his OnlyFans earnings

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Father of Hit-and-Run Victim Calls for Confiscation of Cars from Drink DriversThe father of a teenage girl who died in a hit-and-run accident nearly 20 years ago is advocating for the confiscation of cars from drink drivers. He emphasizes the need to recognize that cars are lethal weapons and urges stricter penalties for those who endanger lives on the road.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Teacher Sent Back to Prison for Failure to Comply with Court OrderA High Court judge has again sent teacher Enoch Burke back to Mountjoy Prison for his failure to comply with an order to stay away from Wilson's Hospital School. The judge had offered to temporarily release Mr Burke, but he refused to address the court's proposal.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Siblings secure court order preventing sister from dissipating part of €665,000 family home proceedsThree sisters granted injunction stopping England-based sibling from reducing assets in Republic below €135,000 pending hearing of dispute

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Council secures court order prohibiting further development at wind farm where bog slide occurredIncident in Cashelnavean, Co Donegal had ‘significant environmental consequences’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Shell challenges Dutch court order to cut emissionsShell argues that a court order to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions lacks a legal basis and hinders the fight against climate change.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »