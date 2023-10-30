CONFIRMED! Two More Chart-Toppers Announced for Oxegen 2013

Ahead of releasing the full line-up at 7pm this evening, festival organisers have confirmed that Example and Pitbull will joining Calvin Harris, Rizzle Kicks, Jack Beats and Duke DuMont at the Punchestown venue.

Example, who played the festival at its last outing in 2011, is set to be an even bigger attraction this time around, as it comes following his recent sold-out arena tour of Ireland and the. While Pitbull, the man behind the monster smash hit Give Me Everything, will be worth seeing just to count how many times he can say ‘Mr. Worldwide’ in one performance.

