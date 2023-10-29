CONFIRMED: Ozark to return for an expanded fourth and final season

A release date has yet to be announced, but what we do know is that there will be 14 episodes in the final season, split into two parts, each consisting of seven episodes.Apart from that, we can only glean what’s in store from the teasing synopsis released by Netflix, which reads: “The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.

And it’s not as if the show will be short on storylines either after a gripping third season with a particularly shocking finale, even by Ozark’s standards. Besides, news that the next season will be the last is hardly a surprise given recent comments by Marty Byrde himself, Jason Bateman, who also serves as executive producer on the show., Bateman said: “If you keep going for a whole lot longer, you’re going to go over the cliff, or up over the peak of the mountain and you end up jumping the shark.

“So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde, if they keep going at this pitch for much longer, they’re either going to be killed or put in jail. “The alternative is to flatten out that pitch so that you don’t end up jumping the shark, but then you start stalling just for additional episodes and seasons. So, I’m not sure where and when it’ll end, but given their intelligence, it doesn’t feel like it’s a 12-season show. headtopics.com

