Concerns raised over conditions for asylum seekers staying in tents at Direct Provision centres

Irish refugee organisations have expressed concern about the conditions for international protection applicants staying in tents at Direct Provision centres, especially with mid-winter approaching. A group of residents staying in tents provided by the State had to be moved out of their accommodation as temperatures plunged in the weeks before Christmas last year.

The Irish Refugee Council, the Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland and Doras have insisted the tents are an inadequate form of accommodation that don’t meet people’s basic needs, while a resident in one such centre who spoke to The Journal described conditions as inhumane. There are currently three campsites at Direct Provision centres hosting roughly 430 people. There is one in Mullingar in Westmeath, one at the site of the former Central Mental Hospital in the south Dublin suburb of Dundrum and another in Knockalisheen, Co Clar





