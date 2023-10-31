Concern over firefighter staffing on Halloween night

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne he said:"We are consistently understaffed; we have difficulty filling fire engines, and that has an effect on how we respond to emergencies." In response a spokesperson for the fire brigade said that an intensive recruitment campaign is currently under way, and added that was fully staffed on Halloween night last year.Mr McCann said:"If we are fully staffed tonight, that is a good thing for my colleagues it means that we can work safely, and we can look after public safety much more effectively."The fire brigade also attended 357 ambulance calls.

