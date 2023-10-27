Complacency the enemy as Ireland look to continue bright start against minnows

Emma Duffy EILEEN GLEESON’S INTERIM watch continues under Friday Night Lights, with Albania the opposition at Tallaght Stadium.

Gleeson — who the FAI say is out of the running — is remaining tight-lipped on the process of finding Vera Pauw’s successor, with the long-list of 12 being whittled down to three and a replacement anticipated by the end of the year.

The FAI say tonight’s game is sold-out, with over 7,000 tickets snapped up, but how sales translates to the crowd will be interesting given the awkward kick-off time. But her message remains clear: “Complacency is our enemy,” the FAI Head of Women’s and Girls Football noted in the build-up.Ireland will not be underestimating Albania. They realise — and embrace — the expectation on them to win all of their games in this group, but certainly won’t take anything for granted. Especially not against obscure opposition, this the first meeting of the sides. headtopics.com

The chasm between the teams in the Fifa World Rankings is 48 places, with the Balkan nation 72nd overall. Only formed in 2011, they’re a relatively unknown quantity. The majority of their current squad are home-based, though a small number of players are dotted across Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Kosovo.

Gleeson and co. know exactly what to expect. “They’ll be well-organised,” the interim manager said yesterday. “They appear to have a very clear playing philosophy, they like to play out from the back. And trying to build up. headtopics.com

Gleeson has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Bar alternating Megan Connolly and Lily Agg in midfield, she stuck to the same XI in last month’s games. Whether she will change it up or stay consistent remains to be seen, but she has been boosted by the return of Megan Campbell and Sinead Farrelly to the squad.Diane Caldwell is in line to earn her 100th cap, but the former could displace her in central defence.

