Companies Working on Robotic Chefs for Automated Home Cooking

As homes become increasingly tech-enabled, several companies are working on robotic chefs that prepare, cook and clean up after themselves. Juanelo Turriano, an Italian clockmaker and inventor, served as the Court Clock Master and later as Matemático Mayor to the Holy Roman emperor, Charles V. When the emperor retired to the San Yuste monastery in 1555, about 200km west of Madrid, Turriano accompanied him.

Turriano made a number of wooden and iron robotic toys for the amusement of the emperor while eating, including men on horses staging battles, musicians playing and birds that appeared to fly. One of his automata, built in 1557, could even fetch bread from the monastery bakery and so, perhaps, was the first kitchen robot. Today, food and drink preparation is increasingly being automated. Simple dispensers for drink cans and snacks have been with us for some time

