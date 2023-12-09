Commuting is back: ‘When you’re leaving at 7am and coming home at 7pm, you’re missing your kids growing up’ Many workers are once again facing unavoidable long commutes to office as remote working fades, with unaffordable cost of living and housing prices keeping them priced out of DublinWhether it’s by choice or necessity, the impacts of living in Dublin’s commuter belt and travelling a distance to work are real and felt by those making the regular journey.
Photograph: Nick Bradshaw The commute is back. The pandemic days of working solely from home, for those who were able to, are fading to distant memory as more employees return to the office and other workplaces with increased frequency.Whether it’s by choice or necessity, the impacts of living in Dublin’s commuter belt and travelling a distance to work are real and felt by those making the regular journey. Suzanne Domotor and her husband Gabor live in Broadford, Co Kildare, with their two young daughters. They both work in Dublin city centre. “Gabor has always lived in Dublin. He’s from Budapest originally,” Domotor explain
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »