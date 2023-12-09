Commuting is back: ‘When you’re leaving at 7am and coming home at 7pm, you’re missing your kids growing up’ Many workers are once again facing unavoidable long commutes to office as remote working fades, with unaffordable cost of living and housing prices keeping them priced out of DublinWhether it’s by choice or necessity, the impacts of living in Dublin’s commuter belt and travelling a distance to work are real and felt by those making the regular journey.

Photograph: Nick Bradshaw The commute is back. The pandemic days of working solely from home, for those who were able to, are fading to distant memory as more employees return to the office and other workplaces with increased frequency.Whether it’s by choice or necessity, the impacts of living in Dublin’s commuter belt and travelling a distance to work are real and felt by those making the regular journey. Suzanne Domotor and her husband Gabor live in Broadford, Co Kildare, with their two young daughters. They both work in Dublin city centre. “Gabor has always lived in Dublin. He’s from Budapest originally,” Domotor explain





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSA issues warning to drivers as Storm Debi brings life endangering conditionsA red wind warning for Clare, East Galway and South Roscommon will be in place from 3am until 5am, and a separate red wind warning for Offaly and Westmeath will be in place from 5am to 7am

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Big money purchases justify price tags at NaasTrained by Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead respectively, the pair of point-to-point graduates were expensive purchases at £430,000 and £360,000

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland’s dangerous reliance on gas has big implications for the economyAs a country we depend on natural gas imports, putting us at the mercy of notoriously volatile global price changes

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Boots Unveil This Year’s Ultimate Gift GuideWe’ve rounded up the top twelve gift ideas at Boots this winter and you can save up to half-price on these brilliant beauty buys

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Irish inflation falls back to 5.1% as energy prices continue to dropLatest Consumer Price Index indicates that prices on a monthly basis rose by 0.3 per cent in October

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Electricity prices down 5.3% in year to October as inflation softensConsumer Price Index rose by 5.1 per cent in the 12 months to October, down from the 6.4 per cent increase recorded in September

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »