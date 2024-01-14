Common Knowledge's Tiny Homes Offer Affordable Housing Options

Six years ago, Harrison Gardner and Erin McClure moved to Clare. With the help of friends and community, the couple spent €40,000 fixing up a poorly-kept 40-square-metre cottage, which was bought with cash savings from a decade working in London and Dublin. This means the couple live rent- and mortgage-free, and will continue to adapt and extend the house as their family needs change.

“It’s not as big as the home we’re gonna need ten years from now, when we have two teenage children, friends coming to stay and grandparents coming to visit, but it’s perfect for what we need today,” explains builder and teacher Harrison. Harrison leaning on a Tigín clad in eco-friendly, hemp-fibre corrugated panels sourced from Margent Farm in the UK. Tigíns are built on trailers specially made in the Netherlands. Wheels allow for the tiny houses to be less permanent (and not require planning permission





