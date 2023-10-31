Common Ground: Do we care about the North?

Anton Savage was joined by Fine Gael Senator, Regina Doherty, and Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry. Continuing the series, ‘Common Ground’, they will debate some of the biggest, most divisive topics around. The series continued with a debate on 'Do we care about the North'...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli special forces free hostage as ground offensive meets localised clashesIDF operations deepened within Gaza on Monday, with tanks active on strip’s coastal highway

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Photo shows reality of walking your dog when the ground is too hotAlways make sure you check the temperature of the ground before bringing your dog for a walk.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel pounds Gaza’s north, steps up ground assault as calls to let in aid intensifyIsrael says it has struck more than 600 militant targets as it continued to expand ground operations

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: Women in Sport: Irish distance runner Grace LynchGrace Lynch on pushing her own boundaries, and sport’s unique ability to bring communities together working towards a common cause.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: With an Rugby World Cup in the US on the distant horizon, can the tournament live long and prosper?The 2027 showpiece will not break new ground so making the US a rugby hotbed in 2031 is now an unlikely mission

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Denis Walsh: GAA’s split season still officially on trial but who has any better ideas?To allow the GAA's intercounty game more latitude would mean invading the ground newly staked out for clubs

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕