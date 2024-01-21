Comedian Callan becomes new host of RTÉ Radio 1 morning show

As he takes over the RTÉ Radio 1 morning show the comedian and mimic faces new challenges as a chat show host. Callan has always sought a degree of autonomy from RTÉ in the 15 years that he has worked on the network.

After Saturday’s announcement that the satirical impressionist is the new permanent host of the 9am weekday programme starting from Monday, January 29th, Callan has taken care of business, landing a job that has been the subject of much speculation ever since Tubridy was effectively shown the door by RTÉ last August. It’s something of a coup for Callan, who could appear ambivalent (on air, at least) about the possibility of taking the mid-morning post on a full-time basis





Radio Presenter and Comedian Partner Celebrate First Christmas After Engagement
The radio presenter and her comedian partner Mark Mehigan spend their first Christmas together after announcing their engagement. Doireann Garrihy's boyfriend Mark Mehigan also celebrates two years sober with a heartwarming Instagram post.

Ryan Tubridy's new radio show review
Review of Ryan Tubridy's new radio show on Virgin Radio UK debut

Rhys McClenaghan Wins RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year Award
Rhys McClenaghan deservedly took the honours for the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award. Athletics Ireland named Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke as joint Athlete of the Year. This was the first time two women athletes shared the accolade.

Minister for Finance Opposes Replacing RTÉ Licence Fee with Direct Exchequer Funding
The Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, disagrees with Minister for Media Catherine Martin's proposal to replace the RTÉ licence fee with direct exchequer funding. McGrath believes this would make it challenging for the broadcaster to secure funding. A decision on the future funding model for RTÉ is imminent.

RTÉ's Dave Fanning initiates defamation case after his photo appeared in article about sexual misconduct trial of different broadcaster
Lawyers for Mr Fanning say article marks 'new frontier of libel law' and suspect artificial intelligence (AI) was being used to aggregate news articles

Ireland AM's Tommy Bowe talks about the challenges of working in TV
Tommy Bowe discusses the ruthless nature of the television industry and the recent changes in shows and presenting line-ups in Virgin Media and RTÉ.

