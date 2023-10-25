Colombia stuns Brazil with Diaz's double in World Cup qualifiers

LUIS DIAZ SCORED two goals in five minutes as Colombia came from behind to stun Brazil 2-1 in World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. Diaz’s dramatic double in Barranquilla capped a rollercoaster month for the forward, whose father was taken hostage by Colombia n guerrillas at the end of October before being released last week.

Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz, was watching from the stands in tears as his son scored in the 75th and 79th minutes to fire Colombia to a crucial win — their first against Brazil in 15 qualification matches





