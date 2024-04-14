Colm O'Rourke criticizes Leinster senior football championship

Emma Duffy Reports from Croke Park COLM O’ROURKE LABELLED THE Leinster senior football championship “a shambles” after Meath ’s 16-point hammering to Dublin this evening.

Advertisement “I suppose it’s the fault of teams like Meath who haven’t been competitive for a long, long time. “If the provincial championships were over, everyone would know exactly before they start the league, particularly those teams in the second and third division, what they had to do to ensure they play in the Sam Maguire.“I admire Dublin, I admire the way they play,” O’Rourke later added as he remained upbeat about his Royal charges.

Colm O'rourke Leinster Senior Football Championship Meath Dublin Defeat Shambles Competition League

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meath have rebuilt their squad under Colm O'Rourke but the big test is today.Meath have rebuilt their squad under Colm O'Rourke but their big test is today against the Dubs.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Meath meet Dublin in Leinster ChampionshipMeath and Dublin face off in the Leinster Championship as they begin their quest for the title. Other quarter-final matchups include Kildare vs Wicklow and Louth vs Wexford.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Victories for Louth, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, and Meath in Leinster U20 Football ChampionshipLouth, Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, and Meath all claimed victories in the Leinster U20 football championship Round 2 fixtures. Louth defeated Longford by five points, while Offaly held off Kildare by a point. Laois and Wicklow also secured their second successive wins in Group 2.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Meath hold off late Longford fightback to book Leinster quarter-final date with DublinThe Royals won on a scoreline of 3-19 to 3-14.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Mathew Costello expects to be fit for Meath's Leinster SFC quarter-finalMeath vice-captain Mathew Costello is confident that he will be fit and available for the team's upcoming match against Dublin. Costello had missed a previous game due to a viral infection and had to come off at half-time in the last match due to feeling unwell. However, he believes that he has recovered and will be ready to play.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Dublin call back All-Ireland winning legends for Leinster showdown with MeathDessie Farrell makes Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy and Michael Fitzsimons call

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »